Cayman Islands Christmas meat inspections 2017

From Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) reminds slaughtermen, butchers and livestock farmers of the established procedure regarding arrangements for the inspection of locally slaughtered animals in the Cayman Islands during the upcoming Christmas season.

Ante-mortem inspection, which is the examination of food animals prior to slaughter, falls within the purview of the Veterinary Section of the Department of Agriculture (DOA). Slaughtermen are therefore advised to contact the DOA on 947-3090 to make arrangements to have same done.

Post-mortem inspection which is the inspection undertaken immediately after slaughter to determine if the meat is fit for human consumption is the responsibility of the Department of Environmental Health (DEH). Please call the DEH on 949-6696 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make arrangements for inspections. Residents on Grand Cayman may also contact Environmental Health Officer (EHO), Gideon Simms on 925-4582, while those in the Sister Islands may contact EHO Patience Eke on 916-4201 regarding arrangements for meat inspections.

Slaughter men/butchers are reminded that the demand for meat inspection is usually at its highest during the Christmas season; such it is very important that both departments are notified at least 48 hours prior to slaughter in order facilitate proper scheduling to ensure that inspections are carried out on a timely basis.

Slaughtermen/butchers are also reminded that they should not offer for sale, meat from carcasses, whether whole or in part of locally slaughtered animals that have not been inspected and approved by the DEH.

Consumers are also reminded that the carcasses of locally slaughtered animals that have been inspected by the DEH and deemed fit for human consumption usually bear the DEH stamp indicating that the meat has been passed/certified.

Additionally, the DEH urges consumers to be vigilant when purchasing local meat and to desist from purchasing/consuming meat of carcasses that have not been passed fit for consumption by the DEH. Residents are also urged to immediately report to the DEH; any instances where local meat is offered for sale without certification.

The DEH takes the opportunity to wish all consumers throughout these islands a safe festive season and all the very best for the upcoming year.

END

IMAGE: Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy