Cayman Islands Children’s Champs: Winners Of #beadaddaily announced

Twenty-five fathers, who were acknowledged and nominated by their family members, have won prizes in the Family Resource Centre’s (FRC) #beadaddaily challenge.

Tying the annual contest in with last month’s Father’s Day, the centre asked children across the Cayman Islands to write in to share anecdotes on how their fathers are there for them daily. Entries were emailed or posted onto the FRC’s Facebook page using the #beadaddaily hashtag.

Several entries also included pictures showing how fathers contributed to the well-being of their children.

Winners and their families received prizes at the Family Resource Centre including the grand prize winner, Orvin Campbell, who is currently off-island and won a $250 Camana Bay gift voucher. Noel Jackson got a Salty’s Gift certificate, Rudresh Chandrashekar won a Rubis gas voucher while Paul Parker and Donnie Dixon (missing from the picture) both got Casanova restaurant vouchers.

Other vouchers were donated by Winners Circle, Auto Spa, A.L. Thompson, Automotive Art and ManCave.

“Society is often guilty of underestimating and undervaluing the role of good fathers,” said the centre’s Programme Coordinator, Charmaine Miller.

“The #beadaddaily campaign is just one way of acknowledging the powerful and enduring influence fathering has on children. Numerous studies show that those who have been cared for by fathers are usually more confident and more emotionally stable as adults.”