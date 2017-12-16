Cayman Islands charities have one more chance to learn about NPO Law this year [Mon 18 Dec]

General Registry, in association with the Ministry of Financial Services, will stage its final information session for 2017 on NPOs (non-profit organisations) on Monday, 18 December.

Organisations that solicit funds from the public for charitable causes can learn more about the Non-Profit Organisations Law from 6 to 8pm in room 1038 of the Government Administration Building.

Monday’s discussion will inform charities – such as churches, sports clubs and humanitarian groups – of their responsibilities under the law, and highlight the benefits of registering to be a non-profit organisation.

Among the latest developments is the publishing of the list of current registered NPOs. More than 15 entities have successfully applied and received NPO certificates.

In addition, as part of its public awareness campaign, General Registry is launching an NPO column in the Caymanian Times newspaper this month. The weekly articles will feature entities that have been registered as NPOs.

For more information, or to submit completed NPO application forms, persons are asked to contact Head of Compliance Paul Inniss at paul.inniss@gov.ky, in General Registry.