Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce’s Mentoring Programme

The Chamber’s Mentoring Cayman Programme, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, provides participants the opportunity to develop a long-term relationship with a mentor that has been matched by common interest and career choices.

Aside from work experience, mentors and mentees are treated to a first class luncheon where a young Caymanian leader gives an inspirational talk, and a closing reception. Many mentors meet with their mentees outside the established schedule and strong bonds are formed.

We encourage this relationship to further equip the participants with the tools to not only achieve their professional goals, but to reach back in order to become a mentor to future students participating in the Mentoring Cayman programme

On Wednesday May 1st Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Conolly, JP, MLA Minister of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands spoke at Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce’s Mentoring Cayman Luncheon. Venue: Grand Old House