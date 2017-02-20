Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce President’s report by Paul Pearson for 2016

Good afternoon Chamber members and invited guests.

I would like to thank you all for attending this afternoon, and

welcome to the 2016 Annual General Meeting.

Today is a day of transition for the Chamber of Commerce and

its membership, as Kyle Broadhurst becomes our new

President. It has been an honour and privilege to have served

as Chamber President for the past year, and I have been proud

to work with a dedicated and motivated Council, staff, and

membership. Our efforts over the past 12 demonstrate how the

Chamber of Commerce supports, promotes, and protects the

local business sector and the Cayman Islands community.

Each of you have been provided with a copy of the AGM report,

but I would like to review briefly what has been a very

successful year for the Chamber. Before we do so, however,

we need to address the minutes from 2015.

The minutes from the 2015 Annual General Meeting were

circulated prior to today’s event. If everyone is happy with them,

we would like to open the floor to have the minutes accepted. If

we can have a mover and a seconder, please.

Now that they are out of the way, we can begin with the 2016

review.

We started the year with a strategic planning session in

February, during which the Council and staff developed a brand

new, 3-year strategy. During the rest of the year, we

implemented some of our proposed strategies and they are

successfully in motion. One of these strategies was to improve

our standing with Government.

The Chamber’s relationship with Government grew stronger

over the course of 2016, and the Council established a

quarterly meeting schedule with caucus. We also introduced

focus groups, with the first set focussing on Immigration taking

place in June.

We ran a second set in October focussing on the costs of doing

business. During these focus groups, a diverse mix of Chamber

members provided their opinions on the Immigration

Department and business costs, and we compiled an in-depth

report which was then presented to the membership and

Government. These focus groups have been effective in finding

out more about your issues and the Chamber will continue to

run these in 2017.

We established three new committees – one of which focuses

on Government Relations. As the Chair of this committee, I am

pleased to announce that we have made positive progress. For

example, we lobbied Government along with the Cayman

Contractors Association for additional resources for the

Planning Department and we were successful.

The combination of our focus group reports and the

Government Relations Committee demonstrates our

commitment to your opinions. Some of you had indicated that,

in the past, you felt your voice has not been heard. I wished to

change that, and I believe that we have. We hear you, and we

are ensuring that the Government takes notice. I am proud to

say that we have voiced your opinions wherever and whenever

possible, and the Chamber will continue to do so in 2017.

Alongside the Government Relations Committee, two additional

new committees were formed during 2016. Incoming President,

Kyle Broadhurst, chairs the Community & Membership

Development Committee, and he motivated members to

organise events and actions which will be introduced this year.

He has organised 3 subcommittees, which tackle different

aspects of life in the Cayman Islands. For example, one

subcommittee is brainstorming ways to improve the safety and

attractiveness of our roads, and they will begin work on

mangrove restoration strategies later this year.

The final Committee ties in with another important campaign

which was started last year. In 2016, the Marketing and

Communications Committee began work on the Economic

Growth Matters Initiative, and are developing marketing

strategies to best distribute and promote the initiative. Along

with an animation company and several supporting sponsors,

we have created 10 videos that will inform and educate the

Cayman Islands citizens on how economic growth is vital to our

future. We aired one video at the 2016 Legislative Luncheon,

and the whole series will be released during 2017.

I congratulate all three committees for their progress thus far,

and I wish them all the best for the future.

As I mentioned earlier, during my Presidency our relationship

with Government grew stronger. Throughout 2016 we not only

arranged a quarterly meeting schedule, but we also forged and

established new solid partnerships with Departments and

Ministries.

Our SME Workshops were such a success that the Ministry of

Financial Services, Commerce & Environment agreed to renew

their contract with the Chamber, meaning that we can continue

to support small-and-medium enterprises, as well as

entrepreneurs, in our community.

The Mentoring Cayman Programme – in partnership with the

Ministry of Community Affairs, Youth & Sports – matched a

record number of 48 high-achieving students with prominent

business leaders and Government officials,

We also worked alongside Government Departments on a

range of projects, including Project Future.

At this time, we would like to recognise the Chamber Members

who have been particularly engaged with the Chamber during

the last 12 months, and who have shown us extra support. For

this, I’d like to invite Chamber CEO, Wil Pineau, to join me.

(Wil’s Chamber Champions Speech)

We would also like to take this opportunity of recognition to

congratulate and thank some of our Council members for their

service to the Chamber.

Councillors Chris Kirkconnell, Roz Griffiths and Gary Rutty

have all spent time on the Chamber Council, and their efforts

have helped us to make the voices of our members heard

within Government and the Cayman Islands community. Both

Chris and Roz, if elected, will be continuing their involvement

on the Council by elevating to new positions, and it is with a

heavy heart that we say farewell to Gary, who is retiring from

the Council this year. It has been a pleasure to work with all

three of you, and I look forward to working alongside you in the

future.

It is also with a heavy heart that we say farewell to Colin Reid,

who is also stepping down from the Chamber Council. Colin

has spent several years volunteering on the Chamber Council,

and he most recently served as the Secretary. Colin’s expertise

has been vital to our projects and policies over the years, and

we wish him the very best of luck for the future.

The Chamber Council, staff and I would like to thank all four of

you for your dedicated service to the Chamber.

I now have the privilege of presenting the Volunteer of the Year

Award. The Leadership Cayman programme has been one of

our flagship programmes since its inception in 2009, and as

such we place a lot of emphasis on it. Every year, 25 members

of our business sector develop their leadership skills and

positively give back to the community. The programme would

not be as effective and influential as it is without the hard-work

and commitment of the programme’s volunteers, especially the

Class’ Chair. Therefore, it is my honour to award the 2017

Class Chair, Faramarz Romer, with this year’s Volunteer of the

Year Award.

Faramarz Romer dedicated his spare time to support the

programme and to ensure that the class projects have ran

smoothly. For his efforts, the Chamber offers our wholehearted

gratitude. The Chamber looks forward to working with him over

the course of 2017, and I wish him the very best.

I would like to thank the Chamber Council, CEO, our staff

(Kerry, Nicola, Nikita, Ross & Carolina) and membership for

their support during my Presidency. I am proud to say that,

together, we achieved some great accomplishments.. I will

continue to participate in Chamber events and programmes,

and I wish you all the best of luck for the future.

I would now like to introduce Chamber Treasurer, Wayne

Cowan, to the podium. Wayne has been an instrumental part of

the Chamber Council with his continued service as Treasurer. It

has been a delight to work alongside him, and I look forward to

working with him again in the future.

SOURCE: http://web.caymanchamber.ky/wcnews/NewsArticleDisplay.aspx?articleid=3163