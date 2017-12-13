Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce member, Awesome Productions’, to begin filming on short feature “Luna’s Ring”

Chamber member Awesome Productions will begin shooting on their short feature film, ‘Luna’s Ring,’ in early 2018.

Badir Awe, owner of Awesome Productions, provided a synopsis of the film that reads: “A strong-willed American writer faces his inner demons and Castro’s revolutionary soldiers in a desperate search for his lover in 90’s rural Cuba.”

Casting for the film began earlier in the summer, and the shoot is expected to last seven days in Cuba during the early stages of the New Year.

“Luna’s Ring is already a year in the making, and dozens of people have already joined the project, including the actors,” said Badir. “With the shoot scheduled for early 2018, the excitement is palpable.”

The process of making a short film is no easy task, and as such Badir and the rest of the team have sought support from investors within our community. Whilst they have secured enough support to mobilise the project, they are still seeking further support to meet their vision.

By contributing to ‘Luna’s Ring,’ investors will be invited to travel with the crew to Cuba for the shoot, and will be invited to attend the film’s Cayman premiere next summer.

Click here to view the investment proposal.

The Chamber would like to congratulate Mr. Awe, Awesome Productions, and the entire ‘Luna’s Ring’ team on their successes so far, and we wish them all the best for the shoot, and the 2018 premiere and festivals circuit.

If you are interested in supporting the development of this project, please contact Awesome Productions at answers@awesome.ky.

SOURCE and Video: http://web.caymanchamber.ky/news/newsarticledisplay.aspx?ArticleID=3978