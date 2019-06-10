Cayman Islands celebrates Queen’s Birthday

Gov Leads 3 cheers Bina Mani

A parade, a 21-gun salute and three cheers marked Cayman Islands’ celebrations of the Queen’s 93rd birthday.

· A 50-year veteran of the civil service, now retired, was named the latest CI honours recipient.

· Three Duke of Edinburgh gold award recipients received their medals.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – Under a clear, bright morning sky, the heart of George Town rang with a gun salute that boomed 21 times and three heartfelt cheers as the Cayman Islands celebrated the 93rd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday, 8 June 2019.

Earlier with full colour and ceremony, a parade marched past and presented a Royal Salute to Her Majesty and to His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper, OBE.

The Governor also inspected a Guard of Honour formed by the parade contingents from Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), Cayman Islands Fire Service, Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service, Cayman Islands Scouts Association, Girls Brigade and Cayman Islands Cadet Corps, all of whom were headed by the RCIPS Band.

For the first time, the parade was led by two RCIPS officers riding All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Also in attendance were members from the Cayman Islands Veterans Association.

As part of the programme, Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, MBE, Cert. Hon., JP announced that Queen’s Birthday Honours this year went to Cayman Islands Certificate and Badge of Honour recipient Mrs. Restmin “Nellie” Elaine McCoy.

The former civil servant, now retired after 51years’ service, was recognised for her outstanding contributions as a laboratory technician at the government Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU).

Mrs. McCoy received her Certificate and Badge of Honour (Cert. Hon) from the Governor.

The Governor also presented the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Awards to Miss Shanice Kelly, Miss Chauntae Martinez and Miss Syrena Powell, all from the CI Cadet Corps. The awardees were announced by Duke of Edinburgh programme head, Ms Katherine Jackson, Cert. Hon.

Dr. Steve Brady led the gathering in prayer and Mr. Arek Nicholson in the National Song.

The Queen’s Birthday is an annual event organised by the Cayman Islands Protocol Office.

For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky

For more photographs go to Top Slider “Queen’s Birthday”