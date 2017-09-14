Cayman Islands’ Butterfield marks Anniversary giving $50,000 to Charity

(Grand Cayman – 14 September 2017) This year marks a milestone for Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited as it celebrates its 50th Anniversary. The Bank, which was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 17 November 1967, was one of the first in a handful of banks to be granted a full banking license in the jurisdiction.

Part of the Butterfield Group, the Cayman subsidiary offers a full suite of financial services —Community Banking, Corporate Banking, Private Banking, Investments and Trust services.

Butterfield is one of the Island’s leading retail banks with almost 300 full-time employees, and boasts a robust community giving programme, donating almost $250,000 to various charities each year.

“We want to share this anniversary with the community, with a special $50,000 donation to a charity or charitable initiative. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and we want to thank our customers, and our employees, for helping us to get here.” explained Managing Director Michael McWatt.

Applications from local charities and not-for-profit organisations are invited and should outline the initiative/cause that the funds would be used for and the ultimate benefit to the Cayman Islands. The deadline has been extended until Friday, 29 September 2017. More information and submission details can be found online at www.ky.butterfieldgroup.com

About Butterfield

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from six jurisdictions: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its principal banking operations are located; and The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialised financial services. Banking services comprise retail and corporate banking. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, and asset management. In Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Butterfield offers both banking and wealth management. In Guernsey, The Bahamas and Switzerland, Butterfield offers wealth management. In the UK, Butterfield offers residential property lending. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.