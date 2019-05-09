Cayman Islands businesses invited to meet & learn from International digital marketing experts

On Monday May27th industry experts, marketing leaders and business owners will once again converge to learn, network and share at the 2nd annual Yello Digiconat the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, 8:30am – 1:30pm.

This year’s theme “Unleash Your Digital Potential” is an invitation to local businesses to seize the readily available digital marketing solutions that will enable their business to grow, improve their brand exposure and compete more effectively locally, regionally and internationally. Yello Digicon will feature fivedynamic international marketing speakers to share best practices, case studies, tips and advice on how to maximise returns on investment and identify the digital marketing and social media investments that will increase conversion and drive customer retention.

Amongst the list of headliners for Yello Digicon are; Brad Peterson, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, Matchcraft , Sterling McKinley, Digital Marketing Speaker & Strategist, Chris Bryant, Creative Director of Empire Studios, Lisa Pierson, Lead Conversion Copywriter , Copy Hackers Agency and Andrew Leonard, Digital Marketing Specialist from one of the Big Four Tech Companies, unveiled at the conference.

“We are pleased to present at Yello Digicon 2019, some of the best Digital Marketing minds who will be sharing a wealth knowledge to help local businesses deliver break-through results and power their marketing strategy”, shared Melanie Shambaugh, Yello Media Group’s Marketing Manager. She further explained that “Yello Digicon provides local business with the opportunity to learn how to build their awareness, expand their online reach, generate new business and seizing new opportunities”.

Attendees can expect, in-depth, trend-forward digital marketing conference with several practical takeaways and ideas to give them the competitive advantage online.

With the rapidly evolving marketing landscape, knowledge sharing has become of the fastest ways for businesses to avoid the pitfalls of navigating the Digital landscape. Registration is complimentary for Yello Media group customers. Yello Digcon 2018 was fully booked last year, so we encourage the business community to register early to secure their space.

To register visit www.digiconcayman.com or www.findyello.com. Please contact Melanie Shambaugh at 345-814-1762 or mshambaugh@yellomg.com with any questions.