Cayman Islands Business Surveys deadline approaches

Annual Economic Surveys End Friday (May 12)

Business and non-profit organizations have until the end of business day Friday, May 12, 2017, to submit their completed annual business survey questionnaires to the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO). The annual Balance of Payment and System of National Accounts questionnaires were emailed, mailed or hand-delivered from March 27-April 4, 2017.

The surveys cover establishments operating in the private and public sectors in the Cayman Islands, including wholesale and retail trade, accommodation services, restaurants, bars and nightclubs, insurance providers, banks, realtors and business service providers.

ESO officials emphasize that the surveys are confidential in accordance with the Statistics Law, and will be used exclusively by ESO for statistical purposes. No individual information will be released to parties outside of ESO, and survey results will be presented in aggregate form. ESO survey data are exempted from Freedom of Information (FOI).

In view of the wide use of the survey data, not only by local players but also by global investors, it is critical that the survey questionnaires be completed accurately and returned to ESO. The data will be used to estimate the total value of goods and services produced by the different industries in the Cayman Islands, and to measure total payments to and receipts from the rest of the world. Analysts and investors need such information in determining the economic viability of the Cayman Islands as a place to invest. They are also used to monitor the economic health of specific sectors and their contribution to economic growth in the Cayman Islands.

Survey forms and other information can be downloaded from http://www.eso.ky. Upon request, ESO survey officers are available to assist entities in completing the forms by calling 244-4600 or 244-4676.