Cayman Islands: Bonfire safety – Prepare for the worst; expect the best

From Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health



With Easter only a few days away it’s time for camping. Campfires are an integral part of the camping experience. They are not only a source of light and warmth but also provide heat for cooking, while bonfires are a welcome addition to a campsite celebration. It is imperative, however, that safety is maintained at all times.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) reminds campers of some essential tips to observe when planning a beach bonfire or campfire this Easter.

Before your Bonfire

Please contact the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) and (DEH). Send a letter to the Director, DEH, seeking permission for the bonfire at least 48 hours prior to the activity. The letter must include the following information:

Name and telephone number of contact person;

Proposed time, date, location and duration of bonfire.

A fee of CI$25 CI/ US$31.25 is payable for local transactions, while a fee of US$100 is payable by those utilising an international bank draft.

Building your Fire

Similar principles apply when building a campfire or a bonfire.

Fires must be built in a safe location at least 25 feet away from buildings, tents, vehicles, low hanging branches or tall grass. Utilise a base made of metal or any other incombustible material for your fire. This will allow for the collection of waste products. Never pile firewood too high. A small amount of wood combined with kindling material (dried leaves, small twigs etc.) will generate a good fire. Use matches or a lighter to start the fire. Avoid using flammable liquids such as gasoline to start or accelerate the fire. Never burn rubbish. The DEH does not grant permission for the burning of garbage.

Maintaining your Fire

Always maintain a respectable distance from the fire. A responsible adult must be tasked with tending to the fire. Pay constant attention to the bonfire/campfire. Always have a fire extinguisher and water on hand. Notify the fire department immediately should the fire get out of control. Keep an eye on small children and pets. Refrain from handling flammable materials near fire pit.

Extinguishing the Fire

Douse fire liberally with water when you are ready to extinguish it. Always have sand nearby to aid with the extinguishing of the fire just in case you do not have sufficient water on hand.

After the Fire

All waste generated as a result of the fire must be collected and properly disposed of in a sanitary manner. The campsite must be restored to its original state before you exit the campsite.

The management and staff of the DEH wishes everyone a blessed and safe Easter.

For more information on bonfire and camping safety, please visit DEH website at www.deh.gov.ky or its Facebook page at DEH Cayman Islands.

