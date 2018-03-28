Cayman Islands: Bonfire safety – Prepare for the worst; expect the best

From Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health
With Easter only a few days away it’s time for camping. Campfires are an integral part of the camping experience. They are not only a source of light and warmth but also provide heat for cooking, while bonfires are a welcome addition to a campsite celebration. It is imperative, however, that safety is maintained at all times.
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) reminds campers of some essential tips to observe when planning a beach bonfire or campfire this Easter.
Before your Bonfire
- Please contact the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) and (DEH).
- Send a letter to the Director, DEH, seeking permission for the bonfire at least 48 hours prior to the activity.
- The letter must include the following information:
- Name and telephone number of contact person;
- Proposed time, date, location and duration of bonfire.
- A fee of CI$25 CI/ US$31.25 is payable for local transactions, while a fee of US$100 is payable by those utilising an international bank draft.
Building your Fire
Similar principles apply when building a campfire or a bonfire.
- Fires must be built in a safe location at least 25 feet away from buildings, tents, vehicles, low hanging branches or tall grass.
- Utilise a base made of metal or any other incombustible material for your fire. This will allow for the collection of waste products.
- Never pile firewood too high. A small amount of wood combined with kindling material (dried leaves, small twigs etc.) will generate a good fire.
- Use matches or a lighter to start the fire. Avoid using flammable liquids such as gasoline to start or accelerate the fire.
- Never burn rubbish. The DEH does not grant permission for the burning of garbage.
Maintaining your Fire
- Always maintain a respectable distance from the fire.
- A responsible adult must be tasked with tending to the fire.
- Pay constant attention to the bonfire/campfire.
- Always have a fire extinguisher and water on hand. Notify the fire department immediately should the fire get out of control.
- Keep an eye on small children and pets.
- Refrain from handling flammable materials near fire pit.
Extinguishing the Fire
- Douse fire liberally with water when you are ready to extinguish it.
- Always have sand nearby to aid with the extinguishing of the fire just in case you do not have sufficient water on hand.
After the Fire
All waste generated as a result of the fire must be collected and properly disposed of in a sanitary manner. The campsite must be restored to its original state before you exit the campsite.
The management and staff of the DEH wishes everyone a blessed and safe Easter.
For more information on bonfire and camping safety, please visit DEH website at www.deh.gov.ky or its Facebook page at DEH Cayman Islands.
IMAGE: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service
