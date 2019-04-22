Cayman Islands’ best kept secrets and gems

The Cayman Islands are situated in the western Caribbean Sea. This territory comprises the three islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. These islands are very exotic. A lot of people from all over the world go to the Cayman Islands to relax and have a nice time. It’s a perfect place for both adults and children, as there are so many wonderful and unique things to do. But there are certain things that people don’t know about and those are Cayman’s best kept secrets and gems. So, here are 10 things that the guidebooks won’t tell you about the Cayman Islands that you might regret not seeing!

1. Diving With Silversides

Every year, the Dwarf Herrings come to the Cayman Islands. They usually come around early summer and stay through the beginning of fall. This is the time when most people visit the Caymans, too. So, if you are visiting during this period, you should definitely try diving with Silversides. If you’ve ever watched National Geographic, you can visualize what that looks like. Thousands of little fish swim in the same direction in unison, and then, usually a shark or a seal swims through them and they stay together and continue what they were doing. You can be the shark! This is an experience like no other and missing it because of fear would be a pity. If you were planning to go scuba diving, you must do this, too!

Have in mind that this attraction costs a lot of money, so you can try to save money by planning your budget in advance.

Scuba diving and diving with Silversides is a must.

2. The Farmers and Artisans Market at Camana Bay

Every Wednesday from 12 noon to 7 pm at Camana Bay, local farmers and artists set up their booths. It is in a beautiful open-air courtyard and they do it to sell their art. Everything from fresh produce to local arts and crafts is sold by the hands that grew and crafted the items. The art that they sell is usually strongly connected to the islands themselves. And so many tourists who have a chance to visit this event buy a lot of souvenirs from the locals who sell them. It’s much better to visit this market than to visit the Cayman Island’s National Gallery, but if you have the time to do both – go for it.

There is even an “open canvas” art exhibition that invites anyone to sit and paint with a beautiful view of the Camana Bay beach and harbor. This event is open to tourists as well and is a perfect place to pick up unique souvenirs like jewelry and sculptures. And here you can try the Cayman Pepper Patch. This local artisan pepper jelly is prepared in small batches and can only be purchased on Grand Cayman Island. It is 100% Cayman made, they do not ship or export this stuff. So, make sure you try it and buy it if you like it. This is another secret nobody will tell you.

3. The Shoe Tree

Ever since Hurricane Ivan, people have been writing their names and dates on shoes, flip flops, swim fins and sandals and tacking them to this tree on the east side of the island. It’s easy to find right on the main road, west of Bodden Town. It’s very interesting because you don’t get the chance to see something like that every day. And if you decide to write something and you come back, it might still be there.

4.Mastic Trail

If you are in the mood for a nice mellow four-mile round trip hike – this is where you want to go. Located on the north side of the island, this slow incline trail is full of birds, Cayman rabbits, and other wildlife. It’s very pretty and you will enjoy it. And it’s free! Who says you can’t visit the Cayman Islands on a budget?

Even if you aren’t a fan of hikes, you should check this out.

5. Anchors

This is the only package store that sells carryout alcohol on Sundays. So, if you find yourself needing a drink on a Sunday during your stay – head to Anchors for a six-pack of local beer or a bottle of wine.

6. Cemetery Beach

What most people don’t know about is the awesome snorkeling reef that is a short swim out. There are schools of Tangs, eels, Parrot Fish, sea turtles, rays and the occasional Nurse Shark that will swim by. It’s an interesting walk in from the road to one of many historical cemeteries on the island.

7. Black Pearl Skate Park

This is for the youngsters. Tony Hawk – a famous skateboarder – opened this skate park back in 2007. If your child likes skateboarding or you do yourself, make sure you swing by. This isn’t really one of Cayman’s best kept secrets and gems, but it is definitely fun to see the locals who enjoy the same thing as you.

Here, you can meet the locals who like skating as much as you do.

8. The Blow Holes on the East End

If you find yourself on the East End, make sure to check out the Blow Holes. When waves come in, they shoot up through the rocks here like huge geysers. It’s a free stop and you will see something extraordinary.

9. Bioluminescent Bay Night Trips

You can take a kayak tour out at night to see the water light up. You can see trails of light from your paddle and from the sea life swimming below you. The darker it is, the better. This beauty is one of Cayman’s best kept secrets and gems. A lot of people are so mesmerized by the Cayman Islands and you will be, too. The Caymans will make you pack your boxes and get ready to move.

10. Barker’s National Park

Barker’s National Park is a quiet paradise in West Bay. So, if you happen to find yourself there, stop by this national park. This undeveloped area is full of mangrove trees and peace and quiet, but sometimes, you might see bikers or people on horses if you are lucky.

Some of Cayman’s best kept secrets and gems have been exposed, so hurry up and see them until they become a tourist attraction.