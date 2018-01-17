Cayman Islands Arts Festival to take place February 1st to 10th.

The Cayman Arts Festival (CAF) 2018 will showcase world-class performers, including Classical Mayhem, Romanian cellist Andrei Ioniţă, the duo of the Myriad Song, Christopher Gould and Geraldine McGreevy, and also celebrated talent KT Sullivan and four of her New York Cabaret colleagues, Carole J. Bufford, Eric Yves Garcia, Natalie Douglas and Jon Weber.

This year, CAF will be including three fantastic ‘fringe’ features, each at a different iconic Cayman location – see attached flyer for details.

Originally formed as a three-day festival, Cayman Arts Festival (CAF) has evolved into an organization that produces monthly events that bring cultural experiences to the Cayman Islands and support their educational program for young people. All proceeds from CAF events fund their youth education program which provides musical instruments to kids, organizes workshops with visiting artists and coordinates musical lessons at local schools.

Incorporated in 2003 by Glen Inanga and Jennifer Micallef – both world-renowned concert pianists – and Sharon Roulstone, a Caymanian attorney, the festival is committed to its belief that education is among its core purposes. All the visiting artists conduct workshops, master classes or concert demonstrations for the educational benefit of Cayman’s youth. Since 2004, more than 1,600 students have attended workshops or master classes with CAF hosted talent.

From the inaugural festival in 2004, CAF has produced Cayman’s biggest and most influential performing arts events on island. With your support and passion, the Cayman Arts Festival will continue to bring world-class performers to delight Cayman’s audiences and educate our youth.

For more information go to: http://caymanartsfestival.com/