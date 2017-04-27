April 28, 2017

Cayman Islands: Arrest made in relation to Easter sexual assault

From RCIPS April 27 2017 at: 7:26 PM

In the early hours of Friday 14th April 2017, a 28 yr. old female reported that she had been picked up by a stranger driving a truck on the West Bay Road and subsequently subjected to a serious indecent assault.

Following lengthy enquiries a 30 yr. old male from West Bay was arrested today (27/4/17) on suspicion of Rape.

He remains in Custody pending an interview and forensic tests.

