Cayman Islands annual Orchid Show in March

We would like to welcome all residents to our annual Orchid Show and Fundraising Sale on Saturday, March 25th and Sunday March 26th at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park. In partnership with the Cayman Islands Orchid Society, the show and sale has been ongoing for over twenty years now and is the biggest annual event that is held at the Botanic Park.

With the doors opening at 9:00 AM each day and closing at 4:30 Pm it is advisable to come early for the best selection as they do go fast. A wide variety or orchids this year from Living Colors Nursery, Florida, Hamyln Orchids Jamaica , H&R Orchids Hawaii, and a small selection of vandaceous orchids from Motes Orchids this year as well. There will be something for everyone whether it be a flowering Phalaenopsis , or a bare root Cattleya we will have you covered with the best prices on island!

In addition, there will be educational talks by local orchid experts Mr. Kirkland Nixon and Dr. John Vlitos on both days! This is something that is not to be missed as you will learn valuable information that only comes from years of personal experience of growing orchids.

This year, the privately owned orchids will be on display in the Visitor Centre , with a beautiful backdrop that has been designed and supplied by Stick and Stones Furniture. There will be prizes given for many of the top orchids in display that have been donated by Morgan’s Seafood Restaurant, Over The Edge Restaurant, Le Vele Restaurant , Tukka and Eagle Ray’s Restaurant as well!

An event is not complete with food and drink, and this year we will have our great Jerk Chicken and Pork available along with a cash bar supplied by Cayman Spirits Company offering beer, wine and fruit juices for sale.

We hope to see everyone at this great event at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park!

IMAGE The rare Ghost Orchid, found only in Grand Cayman.