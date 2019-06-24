Cayman Islands: 21-year-old-man of Bodden Town charged with attempted murder and other offenses

From RCIPS

A 21-year-old-man of Bodden Town was arrested on Thursday 20 June on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses. This was in relation to a shooting incident that took place on 26 April, 2019 where a man was shot on South Church Street. (see press release). The Bodden Town man has now been charged with:

· Attempted Murder

· Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and

Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm.

He is the second man to be charged in relation to the 26 April incident.

The 21-Year-Old-Man was also arrested on suspicion of two separate burglary incidents, one which took place on Bloomsbury Avenue and was reported on 8 April, 2019, and the other which took place Griffin Street and was reported on 14 April, 2019. Both of these burglaries occurred in Bodden Town.

The Bodden Town man was subsequently charged with one (1) count of Handling Stolen Goods for each of these incidents.

He is expected to appear in summary court this morning, Monday, 24 June.

