Cayman Islands 2017 CARICOM Youth Ambassadors sought

The Youth Services Unit is appealing to young Caymanians, aged 18-27 years old, to apply for posts as the Cayman Islands’ CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYAs). The application deadline is Friday, 16 December 2017.

Some overseas travel will be necessary and the successful candidates, one male and one female, will serve for up to three-years on the programme. To be eligible applicants must live in the Cayman Islands.

During their unpaid tenure, CYAs are expected to help the regional organisation increase youth knowledge and awareness of CARICOM issues and priorities. The Cayman Islands’ current CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, James Geary and Takiyah Smith, have helped share the views of local youngsters in discussions on the formation of CARICOM policies and programmes.

Successful applicants will similarly advocate and perform a peer education role serving as watchdogs for community decisions, which impact local young people.

The CARICOM Youth Ambassadors programme acts as a regional network for Caribbean young people and provides a framework for youth participation in CARICOM decision-making.

To be effective, CYAs will need to:

Formulate a local programme of activities;

Network with various CARICOM and government departments, youth organisations and other stakeholders;

Consistently engage in dialogue with youth and other stakeholders, as well as sharing information and ideas through formal and informal channels.

Once shortlisted, potential candidates will be interviewed by members of the Youth Services Unit and past CARICOM Youth Ambassadors.

For further enquiries about the programme and to obtain application forms, contact Acting Head of the Youth Services Unit, James Myles, or email him at James.Myles@gov.ky.

For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky:

Web title: CARICOM Youth Ambassadors

Web blurb: Cayman Seeks Two CARICOM Youth Ambassadors to represent at regional, international level.