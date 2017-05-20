Cayman Islands: 1 arrested & another charged in connection with Bodden Town burglaries; Another vehicle stolen & returned

From RCIPS

Thursday evening, 18 May, around 9:15PM, officers on proactive patrol in the Bodden Town area intercepted a man wanted in connection with criminal damage to several vehicles. The man, age 48 from Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and is currently in police custody.

On 17 May officers also arrested a male juvenile, age 16 of Bodden Town, on suspicion of attempted burglary in connection with an incident on Tuesday, 17 May in at a residence on Brook Drive in Bodden Town. The juvenile was charged today, 19 May, with Attempted Burglary in connection with that incident, as well as with Burglary in connection with an incident at a residence on Carrington Lane on 17 May. The juvenile appeared in court this afternoon and his next court appearance is on 26 May.

Yesterday morning, 18 May, officers responded to a report at a residence on Calabash Drive in Bodden Town during which house keys were left in a vehicle parked outside and used to gain access to the house. After using the house keys to enter the house and taking contents of a handbag, including a mobile phone and wallet, a second vehicle was stolen from the property and later found abandoned at a nearby location. The incident appears to have occurred sometimeWednesday night and was discovered by the residents yesterday morning.

“We ask that residents take care to secure their house keys and car keys in their residence, and refrain from leaving any keys or valuables in their vehicles. Burglars are clearly taking advantage of those who leave their keys in any accessible place,” said Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown, “we have sent reinforcements to Bodden Town to address the burglary situation, including a team of detectives, and are conducting proactive patrols at night. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity in their area should call the Bodden Town Police Station right away.”

The Bodden Town Police Station can be reached at 947-2240. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.