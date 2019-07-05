Cayman: Elections office reports current verification numbers

Image: Pakistan Point

Since the independent verification process on the cruise port referendum petition signatures began, the Elections Office reports 702 petition names have been confirmed to date.

Through the collection of signature verification forms, the Elections Office has approved 12.9% of the 5,438 signatures submitted by the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman group as of today (Thursday, 4 July 2019).

Elections Office staff rolled out the door-to-door verification method in the districts of North Side and East End last week and are continuing the process in both areas as well as in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman this week.

Officials said the door-to-door verification in Bodden Town West, Bodden Town East, Newlands and Savannah starts this weekend, along with West Bay North, West Bay Central, West Bay West and West Bay South.

Verification in person continues at the Elections Office headquarters which is open:

· Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

· Friday from 8:30am to 5 p.m.

· Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, staff members will operate verification booths this Saturday (6 July 2019) from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the following supermarkets:

· Foster’s Food Fair at the Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah

· Foster’s Food Fair at the Republix Plaza in West Bay

Persons who signed the cruise port referendum and are off island during this time can email office@elections.ky and they will be sent a verification form and asked to send copies of certain official identification documents. The district’s Registering Officer may contact the individual by phone to help confirm the identity of the individuals.

In commenting on the verification progress thus far, Mr. Howell, said: “I would like to thank Election Office staff members for their assistance and petition signers for their support during this process. We really appreciate the kind cooperation our teams have been receiving from the persons whose signature need verifying, and we look forward to completing this process swiftly. The Elections Office will continue to inform the public on its progress as the process moves forward.”

The Elections Office is located on the second floor of Smith Road Centre in George Town, and may be contacted at (345) 949-8047.

More information and details on voter registration requirements can be found on the Elections Office website at www.elections.ky.