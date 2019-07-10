Cayman: Elections office launches web ticker

As part of its objective to ensure a transparent and efficient verification process, the Elections Office has launched a web ticker so interested persons are able to track the ongoing progress.

The web ticker will provide the public with regular updates as Elections Office officials continue to verify the signatures on the provided cruise port referendum petition.

The new website plugin will include the number of verification forms that have been received, the number outstanding, as well as an overall percentage of the signatures confirmed out of the 5,438 that have been submitted thus far. v

For more information please visit the Elections Office website at www.elections.ky.