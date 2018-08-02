Cayman Drama Society: Hideous History – Assassinations (youth performance) this FRIDAY (3)!

HIDEOUS HISTORY: ASSASSINATIONS

Our 12 to 16 year olds have been working hard since Monday to create a short performance created by them, and using their own topics and suggestions. They decided to cover historical figures and their deaths so join us for a history lesson! This show is a youtube channel come to life that presents different factual videos on historic moments in time, with a focus on assassinations. Hear some facts about JFK, Martin Luther King Jr, Abraham Lincoln, and Malala – and see if you can learn something new with us. Due to the nature of these moments in history – this show is rated PG as it has some scenes depicting shootings that may upset younger audience members. The performance is free for children and approximately 30 minutes long.

Friday at 3pm.

