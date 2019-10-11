Cayman: DOT welcomes new media agency to propel tourism marketing strategy

Following a competitive procurement process, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) announces Kelly Scott Madison (KSM) as its new U.S. agency of record for media planning and placement, which will be effective immediately starting October 2019.

Based in Chicago, IL, KSM is a media and marketing agency built to drive change that has worked with numerous travel, tourism, and destination-based organizations, and will prove to be an invaluable asset to the Department of Tourism in meeting and exceeding the Cayman Islands’ marketing and media objectives in the years to come. As the destination’s main source market for visitation, continued growth in arrivals and awareness in the U.S. leisure and business travel markets remains a key strategic priority for the CIDOT.

“The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is tasked by the government to distinguish our beautiful island nation as the best choice for a world-class Caribbean getaway, while engaging potential travellers and ultimately deploying a successful marketing plan to convert this awareness into confirmed bookings,” shared Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. “By working with innovative agency partners, we are able to be bold in our communications and marketing strategies as we move the Cayman Islands tourism business towards new initiatives that will achieve positive results and sustained growth. With KSM at the helm of our marketing and media planning, we are confident in our latest approach!”

“As a data-driven media and marketing agency, we provide unique solutions to build emotional connections, grow brand equity, and accelerate the business metrics that matter for our partners,” said KSM President Joni Williams. “We achieve that by leveraging insightful data and adaptive execution in everything we do. For the Cayman Islands, we’re excited to infuse its iconic Caymankind flair into our differentiating media strategies to drive love for, and visits to, this beautiful destination.”