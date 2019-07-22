Cayman: Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 2019 Mentoring Cayman Participants

Facebook

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the successful completion of the 2019 Mentoring Cayman programme during an appreciation reception on Tuesday, June 25, at Government House.

The six-month programme is a partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands. This year, the programme paired 56 top achieving students from nine high schools with mentors drawn from the public and private sector.

The reception was attended by parents, as well as principals and teachers of the participating schools. The schools represented were Cayman Academy, Cayman International School, Cayman Preparatory and High School, Clifton Hunter High School, Hope Academy, John Gray High School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, Triple C School, and Wesleyan Christian Academy.

Dr Shari Smith from the Scholarship Secretariat of the Ministry delivered a message on behalf of the Minister, Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly. The message contained words of congratulations and encouragement for both students and mentors.

“Students, I’m sure there is a sense of tremendous honour and accomplishment for reaching this point. To be nominated as a participant in this programme is but only one example of the rewards you can continue to receive as you strive towards excellence,” Dr Smith said. “Mentors, you are to be especially commended for your dedication and positive impact on this important Mentoring Cayman programme, and my Ministry looks forward to the continuation of your valiant participation in the upcoming year. Mentoring Cayman continues to epitomise the definition of successful private and public sector partnership and true corporate social responsibility,” she said.

Chamber President, Christopher Kirkconnell said more than 1,000 students have benefitted from the programme since its inception in 2002. “The programme serves as an introduction to the many career paths available on island. Not only are students learning invaluable skills that they will need when entering the working world, but they are also forming relationships with the leaders of Cayman’s business community,” Kirkconnell said.

Deputy Governor, the Hon. Franz Manderson, who represented His Excellency, the Governor and patron of the programme, Mr. Martyn Roper, assisted with the presentation of awards. In addition to students and mentors, executives from the sponsoring companies, Caribbean Alliance Insurance, Cayman Water, Cox Lumber, Knighthead Annuity and Life Assurance, and Rocky’s Diamond Gallery, were also presented with recognition awards.

The 2020 Mentoring Cayman programme will be launched later this year. Persons interested in becoming mentors for the 2020 programme should contact the Chamber at programmes@caymanchamber.ky for further details.