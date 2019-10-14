Cayman: Breeze Fusion Walk/Run

With just a few weeks to go, organizers of the 13th Annual Breeze Fusion Family Fun event anticipate another successful staging on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac this year.

Radio Cayman and Breeze FM continue to be involved in and make meaningful contributions to society, while promoting healthy family and community activities.

Apart from the usual 5K walk/run, this year Breeze Fusion introduced an extra 10K for fitness enthusiasts. This year, the Breeze Fusion will see a 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk on Saturday November 2nd on Grand Cayman and 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, November 30th on Cayman Brac.

Since inception, part-proceeds from Breeze Fusion Run/Walk have gone to the National Council for Voluntary Organizations (NCVO), an independent, non-profit, charitable organization which engages in projects to meet the ever-growing needs of the community. A second and/or third beneficiary is chosen each year and this year the Leo Club of Cayman Brac, Childhood Cancer Awareness & Education Campaign, and Central Scranton Community Committee (Park and Playground) will benefit.

Leo President, Tianna Grey said they are indeed honored to be one of the recipients of the Breeze Fusion Walk/Run.

“The Leos Club is a youth organization that focuses on leadership, experience, opportunities and service. The Leos often join its parent organization the Lions Club and do community outreach projects such as gift distributions to senior citizens at Christmas; respond to humanitarian causes such as assisting those affected by natural disasters, poverty and diseases. We intend to use the funds received to springboard our signature project which is to raise funds towards Pediatric Cancer. We thank the organizers of Breeze Fusion Walk/Run for choosing us as an awardee.”

Deputy Governor, the Hon. Franz Manderson is an avid health & fitness guru and after his very successful DG 5K walk/run he encourages everyone in the community to join him for the Fusion Fun Run for a worthy cause.

“Please join me early next month for the Breeze Fusion Walk Run. It is so very important that the people of the Cayman Islands keep fit but also serve our community and give back to our community. The breeze Fusion 5K/10K allows us to come out have a great time, great fellowship and support a worthy charity. I’ll see everyone on November 2nd.”

Radio Cayman’s Deputy Director, Paulette Conolly-Bailey is enthusiastic about the event’s 13th edition and looks forward to the new additions to this year’s run.

“I am delighted that Breeze Fusion has reached this milestone and that we can continue to do our part to give back to the Community. I’m also excited that we have added the 10K race, taking into consideration our participants suggestions to make our event grow bigger and better than ever.”

A special thank you to our generous sponsors whom none of this would be possible: Gold sponsor: Yello; Silver sponsors Subway and Cayman National Bank; and Bronze sponsors Dasani, Green Machine, RVC, Cayman Water Company and Roma United.

Breeze title sponsor, Yello Media Group is honored to support the Breeze Fusion Run & Walk in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac for the third year in a row.

“This year’s community event is a wonderful way to support the NCVO and improvements to George Town’s Scranton Central Park. At Yello, we are committed to enhance the quality of life in the Cayman Islands through our community outreach activities, including our annual sustainability program Yello2Green, the Cayman Islands Little League and the annual Breeze Fusion Run & Walk.”

Event registration is only $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and can be done online at caymanactive.com/breeze, or at Radio Cayman Broadcasting House on Elgin Avenue located directly behind the Glass House.

The final opportunity for registration comes on the morning of the event from 5:00am for a 6:15 am start for Runners and 6:30am start for Walkers, at Smith’s Barcadere in South Sound.

The first 200 participants will receive an event T-shirt, Goodie bag and participation medal. In addition, medals will be given to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd place finishers in each category.

Trophies will be awarded to the overall male and female winners. There will also be random prizes.