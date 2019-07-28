Cayman: Brazilian bankers win summary judgment against Walkers (Cayman), will seek damages of up to $400M

From Offshore Alert

Brazilian bankers Katia Rabello and Fernando Toledo and related companies have obtained summary judgment in the Cayman Islands against major offshore law firm Walkers and will ask the court to award damages of up to $400 million, the plaintiffs’ lead attorney has announced.

