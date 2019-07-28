Cayman: Book your stay for Pirates Week

Book your stay today! See bottom of page.

Festival Feature: District Heritage Days

The annual pirates invasion and landing pageant is a theatrical show where hundreds of rowdy pirates invade the capital of George Town. They take control of the fort which is “protected” by British soldiers or “Red Coats”; the crew of swashbuckling buccaneers then take the Governor captive before being put on trial and cast off the islands for another year.



The days after the main downtown event —Tuesday through Saturday—is time for Caymanians to showcase different facets of our history to visitors and reconnect with our past. At the District Heritage Days, one can experience what life was like in the islands a hundred years ago, hear stories of prominent Caymanians, watch traditional dance and craft demonstrations and experience the national cuisine of the Cayman Islands.



The District Heritage Days are an important aspect of the overall festival and schools are encouraged to arrange field trips for youngsters to learn how their ancestors worked, played and even worshiped. These individual district days also offer some of the best opportunities to see and purchase Caymanian craft work and local food and desserts; of course no party in would be complete without the sounds local Caribbean musicians.

District Days dates are as follows:

Tuesday, 12th November – East End

Wednesday, 13th November – West Bay

Thursday, 14th November – North Side

Friday, 15th November – Bodden Town

Saturday, 16th November – George Town



Overall, the Pirates Week Festival is the fantasy festival that offers a perfect opportunity to play dress-up and simultaneously experience the true culture of the people of the Cayman Islands.



Image: Representing the district of West Bay, traditional artists Deal Ebanks and Billy Banker (not pictured) demonstrates the art of making thatch rope.

Pirates Week: What A Time!

Perhaps no other Caribbean nation celebrates its pirate legends and cultural heritage quite like the Cayman Islands, which erupts into a festival of spectacle and pageantry during our annual Pirates Week in November.

Pirates Week 2019 will start in Cayman Brac on Friday 1st November, move on to Grand Cayman on Thursday 7th November and finish up Friday 17th November in Little Cayman and will be another 11 fun filled days of mock “pirate invasions” and celebration of our culture and heritage!

Spectators will also enjoy a series of parades and fireworks displays, street dances, costume contests, sporting competitions, happy hours, a celebration of traditional foods, music and much more, stretching across all three islands.

Additionally the District Days span over five days, where each district in Grand Cayman will celebrate the cultural and historical aspects that make these beautiful islands so unique.

Whether you are visiting Little Cayman, Cayman Brac or Grand Cayman for their individual Pirates Week celebrations, you are sure to have fun!

