Cayman: Bodden Town wins District Heritage Ambassador Costume Competition

DISTRICT
HERITAGE AMBASSADOR COSTUME
COMPETITION SET FOR HOLIDAY MONDAY
[George Town, Grand Cayman, ] – The Tourism Attraction Board and the Pirates Week Festival Office are pleased to announce the annual District Heritage Ambassador Costume Competition (DHACC) will take place at ‘Culture Shop’ on Monday 11th November. The competition starts at 5:00 pm on the main stage on Harbour Drive.
“The Pirates Week Festival is pleased to present its annual costume competition where four districts of Grand Cayman will compete for the honour of best national costume! The community is encouraged to support the ambassadors presenting their district’s annual costume,” said Melanie McField, Pirates Week General Manager.
Contending for the title are Brandi Ebanks representing West Bay; East End’s Dea Ramoon, Erickah Bodden from George Town and Kevie- Ann Pierre representing Bodden Town.
The District Heritage Ambassador Costume Competition replaced the Pirates Week ‘Miss Festival Queen’ in 2018 as an effort to broaden the entrant pool and encourage creativity in this unique way of showcasing Caymanian culture through costume designs.
Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and AI Rentals, the DHACC is a wholesome, family-friendly competition between the district committees and is open to male or female participants aged 16 and older. Each district elects an ambassador as its representative and everyone works together to design a costume.
“This year’s Pirates Week theme is “Shipwrecked” all costumes presented for the competition will be judged on their design as it relates to this theme. Other areas of adjudication include authenticity, stage presentation, use of Caymanian products and design detail,” commented Monique Burton, lead volunteer for the DHACC.
Jesica Ebanks the 2018 District Heritage Ambassador will present the winner with a prize package including CI$500 and a trophy. The winner will also lead the Pirates Week Illumination Parade, showing off the district’s winning costume to the public.
“This years’ competition will be one for the books. All district ambassadors are excited to hit the main stage to showcase their interpretations of this year’s theme,” added Ms. Burton.
Speak Your Mind