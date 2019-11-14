Cayman: Bodden Town wins District Heritage Ambassador Costume Competition

DISTRICT HERITAGE AMBASSADOR COSTUME

COMPETITION SET FOR HOLIDAY MONDAY

Pictured from left to right:

Kevie-Ann Pierre – Bodden Town, Erickah Bodden-George Town, Jesica Ebanks (2018 District Heritage Ambassador), Dea Ramoon-East End and Brandi Connolly-West Bay.

Photo Credit: Gary Franklin of Buddha’s Photography

[George Town, Grand Cayman, ] – The Tourism Attraction Board and the Pirates Week Festival Office are pleased to announce the annual District Heritage Ambassador Costume Competition (DHACC) will take place at ‘Culture Shop’ on Monday 11th November. The competition starts at 5:00 pm on the main stage on Harbour Drive.

DHACC Contestants finale_Brandi Connolly_Ericah Bodden_Kevie-Ann Pierre_Dea Ramoon_credit Helen Jones

“The Pirates Week Festival is pleased to present its annual costume competition where four districts of Grand Cayman will compete for the honour of best national costume! The community is encouraged to support the ambassadors presenting their district’s annual costume,” said Melanie McField, Pirates Week General Manager.

Kevie-Anne Pierre_DHACC Winner with the costume Queen_Of_The-Wreck_credit Helen Jones

Contending for the title are Brandi Ebanks representing West Bay; East End’s Dea Ramoon, Erickah Bodden from George Town and Kevie- Ann Pierre representing Bodden Town.

West Bay_Brandi Connolly presenting Soul of Ships_credit Helen Jones

The District Heritage Ambassador Costume Competition replaced the Pirates Week ‘Miss Festival Queen’ in 2018 as an effort to broaden the entrant pool and encourage creativity in this unique way of showcasing Caymanian culture through costume designs.

East End_Dea Ramoon presenting her costume_Geneva_credit Helen Jones

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and AI Rentals, the DHACC is a wholesome, family-friendly competition between the district committees and is open to male or female participants aged 16 and older. Each district elects an ambassador as its representative and everyone works together to design a costume.

George Town_Ericah Bodden presenting The Sunken Treasure of the Harbour_credit Helen Jones

“This year’s Pirates Week theme is “Shipwrecked” all costumes presented for the competition will be judged on their design as it relates to this theme. Other areas of adjudication include authenticity, stage presentation, use of Caymanian products and design detail,” commented Monique Burton, lead volunteer for the DHACC.

Jesica Ebanks the 2018 District Heritage Ambassador will present the winner with a prize package including CI$500 and a trophy. The winner will also lead the Pirates Week Illumination Parade, showing off the district’s winning costume to the public.

“This years’ competition will be one for the books. All district ambassadors are excited to hit the main stage to showcase their interpretations of this year’s theme,” added Ms. Burton.