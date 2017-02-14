February 15, 2017

Cayman Alternative Investment Summit announces final speakers

The Cayman Alternative Investment Summit has announced its final special guest speakers for the 2017 event: former agents and the inspiration behind the popular Netflix show Narcos, Stephen Murphy and Javier Pena. The pair will end the Summit on Friday 17 February with a keynote address entitled ‘The Hunt For Pablo.’
Javier Pena and Stephen Murphy are two DEA agents who were attached to an elite Colombian group in charge of hunting down one of the most notorious narco terrorist of all times, Pablo Escobar. Recently portrayed in the hit Netflix series ‘Narcos,’ of which both Murphy and Pena served as senior consultants, the pair rose through the ranks of the DEA following Escobar’s death, thanks to their incredible work ethic, conviction, integrity and character, working tirelessly all over the world in a large number of successful investigations in the war on drugs and narco-terrorism.
Their session will conclude a packed agenda for the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit which takes place from Wednesday 15 February — Friday 17 February and also features special guest appearances from event keynote , space twins Mark and and Virgin Galactic CEO, .
