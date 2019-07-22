Cayman: Academy achieves more success at the 2019 USA Cup

Academy Sports Club yet again proved its strength at the USA Cup this summer, bringing back 2 Championship trophies and posting a number of other great performances.

The Club took a historic 7 teams to the competition this year, with 2 girl’s teams and 5 boy’s teams.

The U12 Boys won the Gold ‘A’ bracket Championship and the U12 Girls won the Silver ‘B’ bracket Championship.

In addition to the two Championship trophies, the Club’s U14 Boys, U16 Boys and U17 Boys all won their groups and made it through to ‘A’ Bracket quarterfinals. Both the U17 and U14 boys narrowly missed out on the semi-finals stage after drawing tight matches with opponents, playing extra time and losing in penalty shootouts.

The Club’s U11 Boys and U14 Girls made it through to their respective ‘B’ bracket quarterfinals and also gave impressive performances.

The Club also took 5 older players, 2 boys and 3 girls, to participate as guest players on teams from the USA, Mexico and Denmark. These players gained valuable international experience and performed very well. One of the guest players, Jennifer Licona, won the U19 Women’s Gold Championship with Koldingq from Denmark.

Paul Byles, Head of Youth Development and U16/17 Coach said “Academy has proudly represented not only our Club but the Cayman Islands for 8 years at the USA Cup.

Our youth football has improved significantly over this period as we have used these summer competitions to gauge the progress of our youth football program”

Virgil Seymour, the Club’s Technical Director said he was very proud of the teams’ consistent performances at international tournaments.

“On behalf of the Club we especially thank Paul Byles for his leadership and efforts on these trips as well as in our youth football program generally. I also want to thank our team physio Mr. Al Bartice, our coaches Claudio, Ben, Fabian, Ian and Martin and our hard working team managers Sandra, Tanya, Sharleen, Debbie, Michelle and Tammy”, said Mr Seymour.

“Thanks also to the many other volunteers and parents and sponsors who helped to make this trip such a huge success again this year”, added Mr. Seymour.

For further information about Academy Sports Club’s youth programmes, you can email admin@academysportsclub.ky or call (345) 925-5032.

Photo Caption: Academy U12 Boys win the Gold ‘A’ bracket Championship

Photo Caption: Academy U12 Girls win the Silver ‘B’ bracket Championship.