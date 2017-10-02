Camana Bay’s luxury skincare and beauty boutique Le Visage announces sponsorship of Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly in lead-up to Miss Universe

Camana Bay’s luxury skincare and beauty boutique, Le Visage, recently announced it will sponsor the skincare, make-up and beauty needs for Miss Cayman Islands, Anika Conolly, in the run up to her participation in the Miss Universe pageant this November.

Anika had been a regular customer of Le Visage after Ruthanna Young, Anika’s official sponsor and make-up artist, had told her about the shop during her preparation for the Miss Cayman pageant. Having met Le Visage’s owner Sharron Eyers on her first trip to the shop, Anika and Sharron quickly hit it off.

“Sharron was very helpful to me the first time I entered her store and I walked away a happy and satisfied customer that day thanks to her grace and knowledge about all her products,” says Anika. “She is a delight and so much fun to work with and I am ecstatic to partner with Le Visage. I will be able to look flawless with the products Le Visage is providing as I represent our country on the international stage.”

Sharron returns the sentiment: “Anika is such a pleasant, approachable and kind person and a lot of fun to work with. She has the potential to be an excellent role model for her generation.” Sharron quickly contacted her brands to see if they would assist in sponsoring Anika during her preparations for the Miss Universe competition in November.

The support will be helpful to Anika, who will not have much time to rest between now and November. Attending pageant training in Jamaica, practising runway walking, speech and etiquette, meeting with designers for final gown fittings and working on her national costume are just a few of the pageant-specific tasks on Anika’s agenda for the next few months. In addition, it is important for her to stay up to date on international news, keep up her fitness training, coordinate and attend media events and film and shoot footage for the Miss Universe organisation. With such a busy schedule, Anika relies on the help of sponsors, friends, the Miss Cayman Islands committee and the community. “This truly is a team effort,” she says. “No matter how busy or crazy things get, the trick is to enjoy each experience as it comes. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I am so grateful for having been given this chance.”

Le Visage’s sponsorship will fulfil many of Anika’s needs, offering skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrance, bath and body products and suncare needs, as well as accessories. “All products are hand-picked for Anika and perfectly matched to her skin type and colour,” Sharron explains.

“Le Visage has such a great selection of make-up and skincare,” Anika says. “I’m quite excited for the skincare line because it’s equally as important to take care of your skin as enhance it. Living in the Cayman Islands, the sun is always shining and we should all protect our skin against the risk of skin cancer.” She also personally selected the fragrance she will use throughout her time at Miss Universe: “I cannot wait to receive the perfume I chose, named Luna by Penhaligon’s,” she says. “It is purple – my favourite colour – and smells divine!”

Le Visage opened in 2010 and has enjoyed rapid growth and success – which Sharron attributes largely to the local community. “We truly appreciate the loyalty our customers have shown us and, where possible, we try to give back.” Sponsoring Anika was a natural fit for the shop, which has also sponsored causes like 100 Women in Hedge Funds Next Gen, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and the Frances Bodden Girls’ Home.

“As a cosmetics and skincare boutique, we understand the confidence that looking and feeling good can give a woman. Many of us often feel pressure to look our best – and this is especially true when on the world stage, like Anika. The brands we represent are unique and elegant, and Anika reflects those values perfectly. We are really excited to be able to support Anika and hope in some small way to contribute to her future successes.”

—

IMAGES:

Le Visage 1.jpg: Le Visage boutique owner Sharron Eyers, left, with Miss Cayman Anika Conolly outside the shop in Camana Bay. Le Visage is sponsoring Miss Cayman’s beauty, skincare and fragrance needs in the run up to the Miss Universe pageant in November.

Le Visage 2.jpg: Miss Cayman Anika Conolly will have all her beauty, skincare and fragrance needs provided by sponsor Le Visage, a luxury beauty boutique in Camana Bay.

Le Visage 3.jpg: Le Visage owner Sharron Eyers, left, applies make-up to Miss Cayman Anika Conolly inside the luxury beauty boutique in Camana Bay. Le Visage is the beauty, skincare and fragrance sponsor for Miss Cayman in the run up to Miss Universe in November.