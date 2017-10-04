Cayman Islands: 11th Annual Breeze Fusion 5K Walk/Run set for November 4th

George Town, GC, October 2, 2017: Coming off of their record setting year in 2016, the annual Breeze Fusion 5K Walk / Run is seeking to exceed expectations this coming November 4th. The event organized by Radio Cayman and Breeze FM, also saw success with their inaugural Cayman Brac leg in 2016, and will be returning to the Sister Island on November 25th.

Since inception in 2007, proceeds from the Breeze Fusion race have supported the National Council for Voluntary Organizations (NCVO), an independent, non-profit, charitable organization which engages in projects to meet the ever-growing needs of the community. Funds from this year’s Grand Cayman race will also benefit the Special Needs Foundation and the Lions Club of Cayman Brac Kid’s Pantry. The Special Needs Foundation is a non-profit organization of parents, educators and professionals committed to supporting children with a range of special needs across the Cayman Islands and the Kids Pantry Project is an initiative which provides nutritious snacks to children who would otherwise go to school hungry.

Paulette Conolly-Bailey, Deputy Director for Radio Cayman, commented on the event success “Every year the Breeze Fusion Walk/Run gets bigger and more exciting. It feels wonderful that we can raise funds to support these worthy causes while having fun and fellowship with our families and friends and the community on a whole”.

The 11th Annual event has been well received by the corporate community, with Yello, Reflections, Cayman National, Roma United S.C., Sign Solutions, Net Clues, Green Machine and Rush Energy Drink sponsoring this year’s Walk/Run.

In the community spirit surrounding the Breeze Fusion 5K Walk/Run, a number of MLAs have come together to pledge support for the initiative by sponsoring students from their respective district schools, including the Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, Hon. McKeeva Bush, Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Mr. Kenneth Bryan, Mr. Anthony Eden, Mr. Arden McLean, Mr. Ezzard Miller, and Mr. Austin Harris.

Both the Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac races will cater to Age Categories, Under 12 | 12-14 | 15-19 | 20-29 | 30-39 | 40-59 | 60+ | Pram Pushers. First, second and third place finishers will get a medal.

The 11th Annual Breeze Fusion race will take place at Smith’s Barcadere in South Sound on November 4th and the 2nd Annual Brac Breeze leg will start from Public Beach on November 25th. Walkers will start at 6:30am and Runners at 6:45am.

The Grand Cayman registration is CI$20 Adults and CI$10 Students 16 & Under. The Cayman Brac registration is CI$15 Adults and CI$10 Students. The first 300 participants will receive a goodie bag, and a participation medal. The first, second and third place overall male and female runners will receive a trophy. All participants will get a chance to win door prize draws.

Registration forms are available online at www.radiocayman.gov.ky or from www.caymanactive.com/breeze. For more information on the Annual Breeze Fusion 5K Walk Run, Cayman Brac 5K, or to become a corporate sponsor or volunteer, email rcsales@gov.ky or call 949-7799.