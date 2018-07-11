Assistant CO announced for Cayman Islands MHRI

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Danielle Roberts as the new Assistant Chief Officer.

Under the post, Mrs. Roberts is responsible for coordinating the implementation of strategies, policies and procedures to support good governance, internal controls, and service delivery.

She is tasked with managing strategic change programmes, projects and special contracts related to public policy, in addition to providing research and analysis to support project delivery, legislative reform, and policy directives.

“I am honoured to become part of the Ministry’s executive team and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the further development of the civil service,” Mrs. Roberts said. “In taking up this new post, I look forward to the challenges and applying the knowledge and experience that I have gained within Government in order to deliver exceptional service.”

Mrs. Roberts, a Caymanian, holds a master’s degree in Business Administration, Leadership Stream from the University of Liverpool and a bachelor’s degree in Communications Studies from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Having served as a civil servant since 2007, Mrs. Roberts started her career as the Research Analyst for Scholarships for the Ministry of Education, where she was responsible for maintaining its scholarship programme. This included monitoring up to a thousand local and overseas scholarship recipients, managing the programme’s budget and providing guidance for students and their families regarding tertiary study.

Mrs. Roberts also served as the Ministry’s Education Strategy Officer. Within this role, she was tasked with managing the Ministry’s policy development and renewal process. Among her duties were: drafting legislative documents, formulating educational briefs for Ministry leaders and strategic plans.

During her time with the Ministry, Mrs. Roberts assisted in drafting the Education Bill 2016, Education Regulations 2016, in addition to other legislative documents and policies. She also served as the secretary to the Education Council for four years.

“Mrs. Roberts brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in policy, strategic planning and implementation, which makes her the ideal person to lead this important aspect of our operation as a Ministry,” Chief Officer for Human Resources and Immigration, Wesley Howell, stated.

“I welcome Mrs. Roberts to the team, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to strive for excellence and deliver world-class service to the public.”