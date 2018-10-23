Arson reported in Cayman Islands at a Prospect bar

From RCIPS

Shortly after 1:00AM this morning, 23 October, officers received a report of an arson at a bar on Shamrock Road. It was reported that an unknown person had set fire to some items at the rear of the building and also poured gasoline in the area. The fire was extinguished by persons at the scene.

The matter is currently under police investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website atwww.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.