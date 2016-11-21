Arnold Schwarzenegger to Keynote 2017 Cayman Alternative Investment Summit

Other special guest speakers include Mark and Scott Kelly, George Whitesides, Mike Abrashoff, David McWilliams, and more

Cayman Alternative Investment Summit

Nov 21, 2016, 09:30 ET

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Arnold Schwarzenegger will keynote the upcoming Cayman Alternative Investment Summit (CAIS), scheduled for February 15-17, 2017 at the new Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa in the Cayman Islands. The annual, not-for-profit event provides a forum for 400-plus executives to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the alternative investment community.

Mr. Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American actor, businessman, and the former governor of California. After leaving office in 2011, Schwarzenegger has remained an outspoken advocate of sustainable energy, and was a leading voice at the Paris COP21 climate conference in 2015. He has also returned to the acting world with recent films such as Expendables 3 (2014) and Terminator Genisys (2015). Mr. Schwarzenegger will become the new host of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” in January 2017, replacing President-elect Donald Trump.

Mr. Schwarzenegger will be joined by a star-studded lineup of special guest speakers, including:

Mark and Scott Kelly – twin astronauts helping NASA study the impact of long-duration space flight

George Whitesides – CEO of Virgin Galactic, the world’s first commercial spaceline

Mike Abrashoff – former Navy general famed for transforming the worst-performing ship in the Navy’s Pacific Fleet into the best-performing ship

David McWilliams – renowned Irish economist, writer, broadcaster and journalist

“We are excited to have such a diverse lineup of speakers at our upcoming event,” said Chris Duggan, Director of CAIS and VP of Community Development for event sponsor, Dart. “We believe it’s important to hear viewpoints from outside the alternative investment industry, and this collection of influential voices provides attendees with an opportunity to learn about everything from the commercial space race to military tactics to entrepreneurship.”

CAIS 2017 speakers and attendees will also have the opportunity to attend the 2017 Legends Tennis Tournament in Camana Bay on February 17, the last night of the conference. The upcoming tournament will feature famous pros John McEnroe, Jim Courier, Monica Seles and Daniela Hantuchova.

Registration for CAIS 2017 is now live at http://www.caymansummit.com/register with early bird prices available until November 30, 2016. Prices start from $2,625 for a full delegate pass, or $1,500 for a keynote-only pass. The event is free to attend for all qualified investors and media. For more information about the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit, or to find out information about attending, please visit: http://www.caymansummit.com.

About the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit

The Cayman Alternative Investment Summit (CAIS) is an annual global conference designed to help shape, guide and sustain a vibrant alternative investment industry and provides a platform for the industry to share ideas, insights and networking opportunities. Hosted by Dart Enterprises, CAIS is a not-for-profit event dedicated to advancing philanthropic efforts both in the Cayman Islands and internationally. For more information, please visit http://www.caymansummit.com/

