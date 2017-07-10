American national arrested in Cayman Islands for firearm offences

From Cayman Islands CUSTOMS DEPARTMENT

The Customs Department has announced that on 07th July, 2017 Cayman Brac Customs Officers arrested a 52-year-old male American national for several firearm offences.

During the inspection of a shipping container, a large quantity of ammunition was recovered amongst personal belongings. Cayman Brac Customs Officers along with officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service conducted a search of his residence where two unlicensed firearms were recovered.

Neither the ammunition nor the firearms were declared to Customs and they did not accompany a firearms import permit.

Acting Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson said: “I wish to sincerely thank Cayman Brac Customs and the RCIPS for their collaborative approach to this detection and arrest. This is consistent with Collector Clifford’s and Commissioner Bryne’s policy to promote and facilitate joint operations by our two agencies.”

Assistant Collector of Customs Tina Campbell said, “The Customs Department continues to remind the public that it is a very serious offence to unlawfully possess or import any firearm or ammunition. We ask that any member of the public who has information regarding this matter or relating to these types of offences or other crimes, not to hesitate to contact the Customs Department.”

The investigation continues by the Customs Narcotics Enforcement Team in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac Customs.

