ALA Disaster Relief Fund to support Caribbean islands, Mexico, Puerto Rico, library rebuilding efforts

CHICAGO – The American Library Association (ALA) and the library community are supporting response and recovery efforts for libraries damaged by Hurricane Maria and the recent earthquake in Mexico through the ALA Disaster Relief Fund.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Maria and the earthquake in Mexico,” said ALA President Jim Neal. “We encourage our members to consider donating to the ALA Disaster Relief Fund to help support recovery and rebuilding of libraries affected by both natural disasters as well as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.”

ALA will accept donations to support library relief efforts in the Caribbean islands, Mexico and Puerto Rico athttps://ec.ala.org/donate/projects. Additional information regarding local funds established for Florida and Texas libraries is available at http://www.ala.org/aboutala/ala-urges-library-supporters-help-libraries-rebuild-after-hurricanes-harvey-and-irma.

The ALA also offers a list of resources for dealing with natural disasters at Libraries Respond.

SOURCE: http://www.ala.org/news/press-releases/2017/09/ala-disaster-relief-fund-support-caribbean-islands-mexico-puerto-rico-library