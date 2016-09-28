A day of fun awaits at Cayman Islands Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic

An amazing day of fun is in store at the Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic, being held at North Sound Golf Club on Friday, 28 October, 2016.

The event takes place a few days before Pirates Week, the national festival of the Cayman Islands, which takes place 10-20 November.

“Pirates Week is about bringing people together in different ways. This is just another great opportunity for people to show their community spirit and have some fun,” explained Pirates Week Executive Director, Melanie McField.

“We are delighted to give people the opportunity to join in the fun while helping a worthwhile cause. Choosing ADACI as the beneficiary of the PW Charity Tournament was a decision that what close to heart as my father suffers from progressive dementia,” she said.

“Dementia is an illness that needs more attention and focus and we’re happy to shine the spotlight on it, if even in a small way,” added Ms. McField.

The Platinum Sponsor of the Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic is Cable & Wireless Business. A portion of funds raised will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands (ADACI).

“It’s a great day of golf. We’re raising money for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands, which is a great organisation and I know a lot of us have been affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia with our parents or grandparents. So, I think this is a great way to raise money for them,” said the event coordinator, Samantha Widmer.

“We are delighted that the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association have been named the beneficiary of the proceeds from this year’s Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic,” said ADACI Chairperson, Dorothy Davis.

“Funds received will go towards our immediate goal of providing respite for persons with dementia, and assisting persons seeking an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. Early diagnosis will help individuals to be involved in making decisions affecting their life whilst they are still able to do so.”

The tournament will feature teams of four players competing in a Scramble format. Each member of the team tees off from the starting hole and the best shot is selected by the team, from where they will all continue playing. Team members continue selecting the best shot until one player hits the ball in the hole. The team score is the total of the best shots.

Ms Widmer encouraged golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in the fun event.

“The great thing about a team event is that you are with three other people. Come out and have some fun. It’s not always about how well you play but about how much fun you have out there and as a team competition, you can rely on each other,” she said.

The registration deadline for teams is Monday, 24 October. Team entry is $1,000 and includes a tee sign with team logo; the opportunity to place signage at one hole and buffet dinner for the

four players. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Pirates Week Facebook page or www.caymanactive.com or below. Click to enlarge.

.

The day of fun begins with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. and includes a hole-in-one contest, closest to the pin contests; best pirates costume prizes, putting contests and games, plus a chance to win Cayman Airways tickets and other prizes in the $25 Pirate Treasure Raffle.

Ms Widmer added that there are still a number of fantastic opportunities for sponsors to be a part of the Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic.

“We have a fantastic platinum sponsor, Cable and Wireless Business. We’re looking for gold, silver and putting contest sponsors. If you are interested, please contact us at piratesweekgolf@gmail.com. Also, if anyone is looking to donate their time or any kind of gifts for a raffle and prizes, we’d really appreciate it.”

Gold Sponsorship is $4,000 and includes one tournament entry for a team of four players; branding of one prime hole (signage to be provided); one 10’x10’ booth; logo recognition in print media/social media; and buffet dinner for the team of four.

Silver Sponsorship is $3,000 and includes one tournament entry for a team of four players; sponsorship of company branded gift for each participant; logo recognition in print media/social media; and buffet dinner for the team of four.

Putting Contest Sponsorship is $2,000 and includes one tournament entry for a team of four players; branding of putting green to host championship; Putting Champion presentation at the buffet reception; logo recognition in print media/social media; and buffet dinner for the team of four.

For further information, call the Pirates Week office on (345) 949-5078 or email piratesweekgolf@gmail.com.