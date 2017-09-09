by

Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook…Corrected

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Sep 9 2017 Corrected to reflect that Katia is a Tropical Depression. For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Irma, located near the coast of central Cuba, on Hurricane Jose,

located a couple of hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands, and

on Tropical Depression Katia, located inland over eastern Mexico. 1. A tropical wave located several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo

Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This activity has increased since yesterday, and some gradual

development of this system is possible during the next few days

while it moves west-northwestward over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent. IRMA TAKING ITS TIME MOVING AWAY FROM CUBA… …LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE EXPECTED IN THE FLORIDA KEYS AND THE WEST COAST OF FLORIDA



Hurricane Irma Discussion Number 44

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017

1100 PM EDT Sat Sep 09 2017

Irma’s nearly 24-hour traversal of the north coast of Cuba appears

to have affected the hurricane’s structure and intensity. An

earlier NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft and a more recent Air Force

reconnaissance flight both measured maximum flight-level winds near

105 kt and surface winds near 95 kt. The planes have reported

a double eyewall structure, which has also been observed in WSR-88D

Doppler radar data from Miami and Key West. Irma’s intensity has

been conservatively lowered to 105 kt, and I’d rather wait to lower

the winds further until we’ve seen the full data set from the Air

Force mission.

Irma has stuttered near the north coast of Cuba for the past few

hours, which may be a harbinger of the north-northwestward turn

that we’ve been waiting for. In any event, Irma appears to be

moving very slowly toward the northwest, or 305/5 kt, very gradually

shifting away from the north coast of Cuba. With the hurricane

located near a break in the subtropical ridge, it should turn

north-northwestward soon and accelerate near or along the west

coast of Florida during the next 36-48 hours. Because of Irma’s

hesitation to move northwestward, the new track guidance has shifted

ever so slightly westward, and the new NHC track is just a little

left of the previous one. Although it is likely that the eye will

move near or over the Lower Keys Sunday morning, the hurricane’s

angle of approach to the west coast of Florida makes it very

difficult to pinpoint exactly where Irma will cross the Florida Gulf

coast.

If an eyewall replacement occurs within the next 6-12 hours, Irma

has an opportunity to restrengthen a bit while it moves across the

Straits of Florida. After that time, however, southwesterly shear

is expected to increase to 25-30 kt in about 24 hours and then

continue increasing through 48 hours. This shear, in addition to

Irma’s core interacting with Florida, is likely to cause a

weakening trend after 24 hours. The new intensity guidance calls

for an adjustment from the previous forecast, although it

conservatively lies near the upper bound of the reliable models.

Irma is still expected to approach the Florida Keys and Florida

west coast as a major hurricane, and combined with its large size,

will produce significant storm surge flooding in those areas.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Irma is expected bring life-threatening wind and storm surge to

the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida as an extremely dangerous

major hurricane tonight through Sunday. Preparations in the Florida

Keys and southwest Florida should be complete since tropical-storm-

force winds are already affecting portions of the coast.

2. There is an imminent danger of life-threatening storm surge

flooding in portions of central and southern Florida, including the

Florida Keys, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The threat

of catastrophic storm surge flooding is highest along the southwest

coast of Florida, where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground

level is expected. This is a life-threatening situation, and

everyone in these areas should immediately follow any evacuation

instructions from local officials.

3. Irma will bring life-threatening wind impacts to much of Florida

regardless of the exact track of the center. Wind hazards from Irma

are also expected to spread northward through much of Georgia

and portions of South Carolina and Alabama.

4. Irma is expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding.

Total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with isolated amounts

of between 20 and 25 inches, are expected over the Florida Keys, the

Florida peninsula, and southeast Georgia from Saturday through

Monday. Significant river flooding is possible in these areas. Early

next week Irma will also bring periods of heavy rain to much of the

southeast United States where an average of 2 to 6 inches is

forecast, with isolated higher amounts, from North and South

Carolina to Tennessee and eastern Alabama. This includes some

mountainous areas which are more prone to flash flooding. Residents

throughout the southeast states should remain aware of the flood

threat and stay tuned to forecasts and warnings.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 10/0300Z 23.5N 81.0W 105 KT 120 MPH

12H 10/1200Z 24.7N 81.7W 110 KT 125 MPH

24H 11/0000Z 26.8N 82.4W 105 KT 120 MPH

36H 11/1200Z 29.5N 83.4W 80 KT 90 MPH…ON THE COAST

48H 12/0000Z 32.2N 85.0W 55 KT 65 MPH…INLAND

72H 13/0000Z 35.3N 89.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND

96H 14/0000Z 37.0N 88.5W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND

120H 15/0000Z…DISSIPATED

JOSE A LITTLE WEAKER BUT STILL A DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE

Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 16

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM AST Sat Sep 09 2017

There has been some weakening of the inner core this morning,

specifically, considerable warming of the cloud tops and partial

erosion of the western portion of the eyewall. Indications

from earlier microwave passes and radar imagery from the Leeward

Island of Guadeloupe reveal the possibility of an ongoing eyewall

replacement cycle (ERC). Subsequently, the initial intensity is

generously lowered to 130 kt for this advisory. An aircraft

reconnaissance mission later this morning will provide a more

accurate measure of Jose’s intensity.

Whether or not Jose completes the ERC cycle during the next several

hours is uncertain. Regardless of the inner core structural

transition, Jose is still forecast to be a category 4 hurricane as

it closely approaches the northern Leeward Islands today.

Statistical and dynamical intensity guidance show gradual weakening

of the cyclone through day 5 as a result of increasing northerly

shear and drier, more stable mid-tropospheric air associated with an

approaching mid-latitude trough to the northwest of the cyclone.

The official forecast is above all of the available guidance through

24 hours, then corresponds to the IVCN multi-model consensus.

The initial motion is estimated to be west-northwestward, or 300/11

kt. The eye of Jose is expected to turn northwestward and pass

just east of the northern Leeward Islands later today. Jose should

slow down and turn north-northwestward in 72 hours in response to

the aforementioned deep-layer mid-level trough. Large-scale

models have come in alignment with the trough leaving Jose behind to

meander in weaker mid-level westerly flow through day 5. The NHC

forecast is basically an update of the previous package and is based

on a blend of the HFIP Corrected Consensus model and the ECMWF.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 09/0900Z 17.5N 60.3W 130 KT 150 MPH

12H 09/1800Z 18.4N 61.8W 125 KT 145 MPH

24H 10/0600Z 19.9N 63.9W 115 KT 130 MPH

36H 10/1800Z 21.5N 65.9W 110 KT 125 MPH

48H 11/0600Z 23.1N 67.6W 100 KT 115 MPH

72H 12/0600Z 25.7N 69.0W 90 KT 105 MPH

96H 13/0600Z 26.5N 67.6W 80 KT 90 MPH

120H 14/0600Z 26.4N 66.3W 80 KT 90 MPH

Forecaster Roberts

KATIA WEAKENS TO A DEPRESSION NEAR THE SIERRA MADRE MOUNTAINS… …HEAVY RAINFALL THREAT CONTINUES



Tropical Storm Katia Discussion Number 15

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132017

Issued by the NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD

400 AM CDT Sat Sep 09 2017

Convection has substantially diminished with Katia, with satellite

imagery showing a significantly degraded structure. In fact, it

seems that the low-level circulation may be decoupled from the

low center aloft now, as a distinct circulation in diminishing

colder cloud tops moved more quickly off to the southwest. There was

already evidence of this occurring from the recon flight earlier

tonight. The initial position was determined via the circulation in

warmer clouds in the lower troposphere on IR satellite. Katia is

very close to the higher terrain of the Sierra Madre Mountains, and

thus the forecast shows very little movement this morning as the

increasingly shallow circulation would be less likely to propagate

west through the mountainous areas.

The initial intensity is set at 35 knots out of respect for the

hurricane strength Dvorak fixes only nine hours ago, and the extent

of tropical storm force winds sampled by the recon plane shortly

thereafter, although this could be generous. The most likely

location of tropical storm force winds would be away from the center

and over the water or near the coast in the eastern semicircle of

Katia’s circulation. The wind field should continue to weaken this

morning, and we show a dissipation of Katia by 18Z today.

Although convection has generally diminished as of 09Z, lingering

elevated levels of atmospheric moisture associated with Katia could

continue to produce heavy rains in the region, which could lead to

flash floods and mudslides even after Katia dissipates.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 09/0900Z 20.3N 97.5W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 09/1800Z 20.2N 97.6W 20 KT 25 MPH…INLAND

24H 10/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Lamers/Roth