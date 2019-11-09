9 Nov 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

9 Nov Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Nov 9 2019
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Nov 9 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light northeasterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Further north, a cold front over the Yucatan Channel will become stationary north of the Cayman area this evening. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to southwest.
Humidity: 81% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 8.4 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 88.8°F L 77.4°F
Winds: Today NNE 5-10 mph Tonight NNE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1012.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 4.58 in
Last 24 hrs 1.15 in
This month: 1.31 in
0 days since rain
4 rain days in Nov
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 26.13 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.
Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in November: 82°F
MOON: 90% illumination
NOV TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN November 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
