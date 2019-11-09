9 Nov 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

9 Nov Sat 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Nov 9 2019

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Nov 9 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light northeasterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Further north, a cold front over the Yucatan Channel will become stationary north of the Cayman area this evening. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to southwest.

Humidity: 81% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 8.4 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 88.8°F L 77.4°F

Winds: Today NNE 5-10 mph Tonight NNE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1012.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 4.58 in

Last 24 hrs 1.15 in

This month: 1.31 in

0 days since rain

4 rain days in Nov

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 26.13 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.

Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in November: 82°F

MOON: 90% illumination

NOV TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN November 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

