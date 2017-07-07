7 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

DEPRESSION MOVING QUICKLY ACROSS THE CENTRAL TROPICAL ATLANTIC

Tropical Depression Four Discussion Number 6

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL042017

500 AM AST Fri Jul 07 2017

The small, tenacious depression has continued to hold its own early

this morning with the low-level center now having moved up into the

deep convective cloud mass, with the center being north of the

previous advisory positions based on earlier scatterometer and buoy

wind data. Upper-level outflow is fair in all quadrants, albeit

elongated from northwest to southeast, and the vertical wind shear

has now shifted from northeasterly to light southwesterly at less

than 5 kt. The initial intensity is being maintained at 25 kt based

on 0600 UTC satellite classifications of 25 kt from TAFB and SAB,

but it wouldn’t surprise me if the system isn’t a little stronger

given the noticeable improvement in the convective cloud pattern

since the time of those fixes.

The initial motion estimate is 285/19 kt. The new NHC forecast track

has been shifted northward of the previous advisory track, but only

due to the more northward initial position. Otherwise, there is

little change to the previous forecast reasoning. A strong low- to

mid-level ridge to the north of the depression should act to steer

the small cyclone generally west-northwestward until dissipation

occurs in about 96 h. The new forecast track lies down the middle

of the tightly clustered model suite, near the consensus model TVCN.

The depression is expected to retain that status for another 36 h or

so while the vertical wind shear remains relatively low at less than

15 kt. By 36-48 h, westerly vertical wind shear is forecast to

increase to around 20 kt, which should induce gradual weakening. The

small cyclone is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by 48-72

h and dissipate by 96 h. There is one important caveat to note and

that is the UKMET model, which continues to show less weakening and

even strengthening in 96 and 120 h when the system is approaching

the Bahamas. Although the other global and regional models do not

show regeneration at this time, they do however show similar

improving upper-level wind conditions east of Florida by 120 h. For

now, the official intensity forecast remains similar to the previous

advisory and the consensus model IVCN through 48 h, after which the

forecast is lower than the intensity consensus.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 07/0900Z 15.0N 48.8W 25 KT 30 MPH

12H 07/1800Z 15.8N 51.6W 25 KT 30 MPH

24H 08/0600Z 17.1N 55.1W 25 KT 30 MPH

36H 08/1800Z 18.6N 58.7W 25 KT 30 MPH

48H 09/0600Z 20.1N 61.9W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 10/0600Z 22.8N 67.7W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW