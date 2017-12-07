December 7, 2017

7 Dec Weather In Cayman

December 7, 2017
7 Dec Thu 2017

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area during the next 24 hours as a high pressure system, over the Western Atlantic, continues to weaken in response to a front across the southeastern USA and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Radar images show no showers around the Cayman area.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 92%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 6.9    HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 86.1°F  L 76.4°F

Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.40 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 14.66 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.13 in

  21 Rain days in Nov  2 Rain days in Dec   3 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 60.52 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

in Dec 82°F

 

79% illuminated  Waning Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

