6 May Weather in Cayman

6 May Mon 2019

Weather in Cayman

10% Precipitation today and tonight. Partly/mostly cloudy today. Partly tonight.

Humidity: 72% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 11.8 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 98.2° F L 80.4°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013.90 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.01 in

2 days since rain

1 rain day in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 9.20 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in May: 82°F



MOON: 3% illumination

Waxing Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 3 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown