6 Dec Weather In Cayman

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 83% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 6.5 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 85.2°F L 76.6°F



Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC



Barometer: 1016.30 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 14.66 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.13 in



21 Rain days in Nov 1 Rain day in Dec 2 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 60.52 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in. Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

Sea Temperature in Dec 82°F

88% illuminated Waning Gibbous

