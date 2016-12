This Sunday, 11 December, the Crisis Centre will host a 5K/10K Run near Public Beach, which will begin at 7AM and conclude around 8:30AM.

The route of the run is attached, which includes a portion of the ETH, West Bay Road, and the area near Tiki Beach. No roads will be closed, but drivers are asked to exercise caution as runners will be using the side of the road. Both safety marshals and police will be on hand.