5 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

A slack pressure gradient across the Caribbean will continue to support light winds along with slight seas across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Further to the northwest a cold front extends over the Gulf of Mexico with a pre-frontal trough ahead of it, extending over the extreme northwest Caribbean. While the cold front is expected to enter the Caribbean, the pre-frontal trough is expected to support a few showers and possible thunder across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers south and west of Grand Cayman which are moving northward.

Humidity: 83% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.9 EXTREME (SAME as yesterday)

Temperature: Today's current temperature. Yesterday: H 89.0°F L 76.6°F

Wind direction TODAY: S: 15-25 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: SSW: 10-15 mph



Barometer: 1011:00 mb Falling Rain: Last month: 3.10 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.73 in



5 Rain days in April 2 Rain days in May 4 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 7.00 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May 82°F

Moon: 74% illuminated

