4 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

4 Aug Sat 2018

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A non-tropical low pressure system located about 800 miles

west-southwest of the Azores is producing gale-force wind gusts

northeast of its center. Although associated shower activity is

currently limited, the low could gradually acquire subtropical or

tropical characteristics over the next few days while it moves

southwestward at about 10 mph over warmer water. Additional

information on this low pressure area can be found in High Seas

Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be

found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and

on the Web at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Hector, located well southwest of Baja California Sur.

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low

pressure centered about 825 miles south-southwest of the southern

tip of the Baja California peninsula continue to show signs of

organization. Environmental conditions are likely to support

additional development, and a tropical depression is expected to

form by early next week as the system moves slowly westward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. A large area of disturbed weather centered several hundred miles

south of Acapulco, Mexico, has become better organized overnight.

Environmental conditions are conducive for signficant development,

and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form

within the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward

off the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

3. A tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the

coast of Guatemala continues to produce disorganized shower

activity. Although this system has the potential to become a

tropical depression early next week, strong upper-level winds from

another disturbance to the west could prevent tropical cyclone

formation while the system moves westward or west-northwestward

south of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected to continue across the northwest Caribbean today as the upper level low pressure system enhances localized showers. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west Humidity: 80% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 12.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.2°F L 73.7°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.63 This month: 1.35 in 0 days since rain 1 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 20.64 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 53% Waning Gibbous

