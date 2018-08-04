4 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

4 Aug Sat 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A non-tropical low pressure system located about 800 miles
west-southwest of the Azores is producing gale-force wind gusts
northeast of its center. Although associated shower activity is
currently limited, the low could gradually acquire subtropical or
tropical characteristics over the next few days while it moves
southwestward at about 10 mph over warmer water. Additional
information on this low pressure area can be found in High Seas
Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be
found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and
on the Web at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.
Forecaster Berg
500 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Hector, located well southwest of Baja California Sur.
1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low
pressure centered about 825 miles south-southwest of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula continue to show signs of
organization. Environmental conditions are likely to support
additional development, and a tropical depression is expected to
form by early next week as the system moves slowly westward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
2. A large area of disturbed weather centered several hundred miles
south of Acapulco, Mexico, has become better organized overnight.
Environmental conditions are conducive for signficant development,
and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form
within the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward
off the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
3. A tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the
coast of Guatemala continues to produce disorganized shower
activity. Although this system has the potential to become a
tropical depression early next week, strong upper-level winds from
another disturbance to the west could prevent tropical cyclone
formation while the system moves westward or west-northwestward
south of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
Forecaster Blake
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 80% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.2°F L 73.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.63 This month: 1.35 in 0 days since rain 1 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 20.64 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 53% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
