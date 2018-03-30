April 1, 2018

30 Mar Weather in Cayman

March 30, 2018 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

30 Mar Fri 2018

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Moderate easterly winds and seas are expected to continue across the Cayman Islands in association with a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman area moving west to northwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 85%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.8   EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 87.1°F  L 75.4°F

Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1016.30 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 0.34 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.25 in

 9 Rain days in Feb  2 Rain days in Mar   16 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 2.43 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Mar 1.4 in.  Average temperature in Mar: 72°F to 86°F

in Mar 81°F

 

99% illuminated  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN FEBRUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Map Details
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 30 Mar Weather in Cayman – Caribbean Edition says:
    March 30, 2018 at 10:12 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News 30 Mar Fri 2018 Weather in Cayman SYNOPSIS Moderate easterly winds and seas are expected to continue across the Cayman Islands in association with a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman area moving west to northwest. Sunshine just makes… Link: 30 Mar Weather in Cayman […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*