30 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 82% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 11.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.9°F L 78.5°F



Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-20 mph GC



Barometer: 1015:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 4.64 in



9 Rain days in May 10 Rain days in June 2 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.64 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in June 84°F

Moon: 45% illuminated

