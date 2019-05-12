3 Persons charged with Burglary and other offenses by Cayman Islands police

From RCIPS May 10 2019

West Bay Teen Charged with Aggravated Burglary and Drug Offenses, 10 May

A teenage male juvenile of West Bay has been charged with the offenses of Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply and Possession of Cocaine, yesterday 9 May, following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday 7 May regarding a burglary that took place on a road off Mt Pleasant Road in West Bay on 6 March, 2019. (See original press release here.)

He is expected to appear in summary court today.

26-Year-Old-Man of George Town Charged with Burglary, 10 May

A 26-year-old-man of George Town was charged with Burglary, yesterday, 9 May, following an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department.

The incident of burglary had taken place on 29 April, at a school located on Walkers Road George Town, where several tools and electronic items were stolen.

He who was charged is expected to appear in summary court today.

22-Year-Old-Man of George Town Charged with Burglary, 10 May

A 22-year-old-man of George Town was charged with burglary yesterday following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department.

This was in relations to an incident that took place on Walkers Road, George Town on 7 May. Another man was also arrested in relation to this incident, however there were no charges recommended for him at this time. (See original press release here.)

The 22- year-old is expected to appear in summary court today.