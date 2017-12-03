3 Dec Weather In Cayman

3 Dec Sun 2017
Synopsis
Moderate to fresh east to northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman Islands moving towards the southwest
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.3 HIGH (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 84.0°F L 78.6°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 20-30 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 20-30 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 14.66 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.00 in
21 Rain days in Novt 0 Rain days in Dec 3 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 60.39 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in. Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F
Sea Temperature in Dec 82°F
Full Moon: 100%
GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge
